The masks have become, since the beginning of the pandemic, a Accessory must be used when going out on the street. Its use was decreed as indispensable when trying to defeat the coronavirus by avoiding contagion and one year after the outbreak of the pandemic, its use continues to be required to prevent the circulation of the virus as much as possible.

In this sense, the FFP2 mask has been gaining ground over other types of mask, given its proven effectiveness and protection that it offers to the person who uses it, as well as to those around them. In many areas, this type of mask has been recommended and more and more citizens are opting for FFP2.

FFP2 of various colors for sale on the internet

This type of mask is classified as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and its use is recommended to professionals and vulnerable groups. Their purpose is to filter the inhaled air avoiding the entry of polluting particles.

Therefore, the demand for these masks is increasing and the usual white model has been joined by other colors. More and more websites where you can find these brightly colored masks. It is the case of Universal Pharmacy 24 hours, which sells them in packs of 20 units at a price of € 30. If we want them individually we can find them by less than three euros on the website of Dosfarma (0.75 euros per unit), Promofarma (from € 2.50) or in Orthopedics Orthoespaña (€ 1.20 the unit).

Of course, they can also be found in the e-commerce giant, Amazon, which in your case offers them together with a cover and a bottle of hydroalcoholic gel for less than 20 euros (20 units).

Characteristics and certifications

These masks comply with the CE marking that ensures that said product complies with the legislation in addition to the reference to the UNE EN-149 standard that determines the fulfillment of a quality standard. These are masks that around 98% particle filtration and, as indicated by its initials NR, they are not reusable.

Have five layers with an intermediate fabric of three filter layers of Melt Blown fabric (non-woven fabric) and a polypropylene outer layer. It has a nose clip for a better fit and elastic bands for support in the area of ​​the ears.