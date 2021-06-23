Last month we reported on the Toyota Supra stunt car out The Fast and the Furious that would be auctioned. Well, the related Barrett Jackson event in Las Vegas is now behind us. The F&F Toyota Supra was hammered at no less than 550,000 dollars, currently just over 460,000 euros.

The orange Supra was piloted in the first film in the series by the late Paul Walker. ‘It’s not just any Supra, it’s the Supra. One of the most legendary cars in Hollywood,” said the auctioneers. “A car that sparked a cultural revolution.”

It sure is: the F&F Toyota Supra has definitely achieved icon status. This copy was The Fast and the Furious used for a number of driving shots, both inside and outside the car. Also in the second movie from 2003, 2 Fast 2 Furioushe could be seen.

The adjustments to the F&F Toyota Supra

The car was built by Eddie Paul of The Shark Shop in California. It is painted in a Lamborghini color and has the now famous ‘gladiator’ stickers on its sides. It also features a Bomex front spoiler and side skirts, a TRD-style hood and a massive APR aluminum rear wing. The 19-inch racing wheels complete the picture.

Under the skin you will of course find Toyota’s 3.0-liter six-in-line with turbo, here coupled to a four-speed automatic. There is no mention of technical modifications, so whether the buyer for his half a million dollars really ten second car scored remains to be seen. Doesn’t matter – the F&F Toyota Supra is legendary and therefore worth every penny.