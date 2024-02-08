If Brian O'Conner had just done his job and not let Torreto drive away in the orange Supra, we would have never seen a Pontiac Fiero in space. Things can get weird. What if the officer had intervened earlier? Then something would happen something like last weekend in the American state of California. There the police went undercover at a so-called sideshow.

A sideshow is slightly different from an innocent car meeting. The participants often occupy an intersection and do burnouts and donuts there. Besides holding up traffic, there are plenty of videos of cars accidentally driving into spectators. Not a real street race, but at least as dangerous. The police in the US are fed up with these actions and are therefore taking strong action.

The police go undercover

“The officers were able to infiltrate the group and gain information about the intended location where the activity would begin,” the San Joaquin County Sideshow Taskforce wrote on Facebook. The police describe an image that could have come straight from the family film. There were hundreds of people out and several cars blocking the streets.

Different than at F&F most cars did not get away from the police. “All vehicles at the crime scene and the cars used to facilitate the blockade were seized,” police wrote. Three individuals were later captured after attempting to flee in their cars. One officer was slightly injured during the arrests.

The cars that were seized

A total of 88 cars accompanied the police. The officers show a number of seized cars. We spotted a Ford Mustang, Dodge Charger, Pontiac G8, GMC Sierra and a Chevrolet Tahoe with a set of spare tires in the trunk. After the police action, several participants of the car meeting called the police. They want their cars back.

The police chief addresses these people in a video. “You can stop calling,” the police chief tells the car owners. He says that the cars will remain with the police until the judge has ruled on the case. If it is determined that the car has caused a public nuisance, the car can also be destroyed. Judging by the slew of cars in this video, the local car scrap yard can get busy.