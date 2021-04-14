Indie darling Fez surprise-launches on Nintendo Switch today.

Announced as part of Nintendo’s indie game presentation, Fez is due up on the eShop just one day after its ninth birthday.

Fez originally launched on Xbox 360 on 13th April 2012. It’s a wondrous game that involves shifting the camera around to see the virtual world from different points of view. Oli’s Fez review, which returned a Eurogamer essential, is one of my favorite reviews ever published on the site.

“The game’s unique artwork, its perspective-shift mechanic, its nostalgia for the 16-bit years and its bewitchingly strange setting all exist in total harmony and make a single, deliberate statement,” Oli wrote.

“Maybe it’s about perception, reality and subjectivity, like the old man said. But I think it’s about something else: what games were to us in their charged infancy, what they’ve expanded into in the 30 years since, and how to fold those things together into a single, beautiful whole. “

Fez chief creator Phil Fish famously walked away from the video game industry in July 2013 – canceling Fez 2 in the process – saying he’d received too much abuse to continue.

Will I play Fez yet again now it’s on Switch? Yes, I suppose I will.