With videoFeyenoord will have access to Yankuba Minteh and Ramiz Zerrouki sooner than expected, who surprisingly ended up in the group stage with Algeria after a stunt by Mauritania: 1-0. After a bizarre final phase against Cameroon (2-3 loss), Minteh was eliminated with Gambia in the group stage of the African Cup. That led to the resignation of national coach Tom Saintfiet.
