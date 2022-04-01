Feyenoord wants to grab Willem II by the throat tomorrow evening in the Kuip and not let go. After all, that has been the playing style of the Rotterdam team since this season, who will have to miss Lutsharel Geertruida and probably Jens Toornstra.

By Mikos Gouka



Arne Slot cannot appeal to Geertruida against Willem II, while Toornstra’s deployability is highly doubtful. Geertruida returned from a visit to the Dutch Juniors with an injury, Toornstra still had a fever on Friday.

This will not lead to changes in the approach of the people of Rotterdam. With a wink, Slot was asked whether he would put ‘LvG pressure’ against Willem II. This, of course, in response to Louis van Gaal, who as national coach used that term in a fierce way of putting pressure on the opponent. ,,We play total pressing”, says Slot. “I think that’s ‘LvG pressure’.”

Then it is nice for the trainer that international Tyrell Malacia, who had to go to the side injured against Germany on Tuesday, is available. The left back who impressed the Orange has recovered from his injury.

,,I agreed with the compliments Malacia received after Germany", says Slot. ,,The national coach even called him an exception with his play at the ball in the first half against Germany. I was really happy to hear that and I think it was confirmation for Tyrell that he can be good on the ball at that level as well. That was undoubtedly a confirmation for some clubs that follow him. Defensively he was always very good, but on the ball he showed the greatest progression."



Quote

Tyrell very occasionally tends to challenge an opponent when he has the ball. I think that’s superfluous. Arne Slot

Slot is happy with the development of the Rotterdammer, who, according to insiders in the market, is becoming increasingly visible at clubs in Germany and England. That’s not to say there’s nothing left to improve on. “Occasionally, Tyrell has a tendency to challenge an opponent when he has the ball. I’ll keep him a little longer, I’ll keep him a little longer. That work. I think that’s unnecessary and that’s what I’m talking about with him. But when the player is in the action, it is sometimes easy to judge.”

The fact that Malacia is there, even if only against Willem II, is therefore very important for Feyenoord. The rinse in the back is already a bit thinner than usual. Slot has added 20-year-old Sem Valk to his selection for the meeting with the relegation candidate from Tilburg. This also has to do with the fact that the youthful right back Mimeirhel Benita has a concussion and is not available for the time being.

Tyrell Malacia in action against Germany. © Pim Ras Photography



Slot saw Luis Sinisterra on the training field for the first time on Friday, after two international matches in South America with Colombia. “At least he’s going to start. We have seen that if he is not there, it has often not been good for us. He is disappointed because Colombia did not make it to the World Cup, but if he is somewhat fit and that is him, he will play against Willem II”, says Slot.

According to Slot, an interesting phase is now breaking for Feyenoord. The last part of the competition and of course the final phase of the Conference League will determine how the season will be looked back on. ,,For us as a team and for the players individually, the moment has come when we may or may not be able to look back on the season with a very good feeling”, says Slot.

The trainer does not have much time left to train on specific parts. The team must remain fit for a minimum of nine remaining matches and a maximum of twelve matches, depending on the performance in Europe against Slavia Prague and possibly in the semi-finals against PAOK or Olympique Marseille.

Luis Sinisterra in action against Venezuela. © ANP / EPA



,,If we were able to progress in Europe, there wouldn’t be much time left to train. Then of course there are other tools to work on the quality of the game, but I still believe that we should try to get our play to perfection. We will never succeed, but that should be the goal. That increases the chance of great results. Whether perfection is repeating or adding new things? 95 percent repeat and 5 percent adjust another detail. I notice when we pay a lot of attention to the structure, you quickly see that putting pressure also needs to be tinkered with. Training is repetition. And sometimes there are other players in certain positions, then you need a different coordination.”