Bas Kuipers breaks after Go Ahead duel: “The doctors can do nothing more for my father”

While the entire Adelaarshorst celebrated a point won for Go Ahead Eagles against SC Heerenveen, left back Bas Kuipers had tears in the eyes. The captain said he had had a tough, emotional week in which his father suffered two brain haemorrhages. “He loved coming to watch and loved the Eagles.”