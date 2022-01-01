Feyenoord’s training camp in southern Spain is canceled after all. The Rotterdam club has decided this due to several corona infections within the staff and selection. Feyenoord would travel to Jerez on Monday.











The infected players and staff members are in quarantine. Feyenoord does not consider it responsible to travel to Jerez with the other football players because of the risk of even more destinations, which may also result in a quarantine obligation.

It is still unclear whether the practice match against Club Brugge in Marbella can still go on.

Feyenoord will resume the competition on Saturday 15 January with a home match against Vitesse.

