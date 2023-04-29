Feyenoord won a practice match against the Belgian club OH Leuven this afternoon. It became 5-3 in Rotterdam, where Quinten Timber made his comeback after injury and Arne Slot’s team cleared a deficit three times. At halftime it was already 3-3.

In the closed exhibition game played at Varkenoord, Santiago Giménez, who already scored twelve league goals for Arne Slot’s team this season, scored two goals. Sebastian Szymański, Danilo, Mohamed Taabouni were also accurate.

Feyenoord came before the break with a strong team full of basic players, although Gernot Trauner was missing. After the break, players who get fewer minutes this season came into action. Quinten Timber has been missing from Feyenoord since February 18 due to a knee injury, but made his comeback this afternoon.

Feyenoord will not play this weekend, because the cup final will be played on Sunday. Ajax and PSV meet in De Kuip. Next weekend Feyenoord awaits the away match against fellow townsman Excelsior. Feyenoord can then, if PSV does not win at Sparta a day earlier, already win the national title.

