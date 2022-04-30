Feyenoord supporters have started a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for the purchase of striker Cyriel Dessers. The 27-year-old Belgian is now rented from Racing Genk and can probably come over for 4 million euros definitively next summer.

Dessers has already indicated that he would like to play for Feyenoord next season. The Rotterdammers usually do not have much money for transfer fees. According to sports channel ESPN, which is based on the Facebook group ‘Feyenoord Factory’, about 5000 euros has been received after two days. The goal would be to raise a million euros.

Dessers scored twice in Thursday’s 3-2 win over Olympique Marseille in the Conference League semifinals. The striker has already scored ten goals in the third European club tournament this season and is currently the tournament’s top scorer. In the Eredivisie, Dessers scored six goals this season.

