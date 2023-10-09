Feyenoord supporters are not welcome for the Champions League match against Lazio in Rome on November 7. That writes It A.D. Last year, when Feyenoord took on both AS Roma and city rivals Lazio in the European context, the Roman authorities took the same decision.

The immediate reason is the riots by Feyenoord supporters in 2015 around a European match against AS Roma. The Spanish Steps and the Barcaccia Fountain, among others, were severely damaged and millions of euros worth of damage was caused. Six Feyenoord supporters later received years in prison for their role in the riots.

It is not known whether Lazio fans, who, like Feyenoord supporters, have a bad reputation in Europe, will be welcome at the match in Rotterdam on October 25. When Feyenoord played against Atlético Madrid last week, there were brief disturbances in the Spanish club’s stadium.