Slots, coach of Feyenoord, spoke at the press conference after the 5-1 victory against Waalwijk. The coach made some statements on the match against Rome scheduled for Thursday at 18.45: “Yes, I might have some revengeful feelings after that unpleasant night in Tirana and also the guys who were there last year. But it would be strange if you needed extra motivation for a Europa League quarter-final. Now we have an almost completely new team and it’s two games, so the situation is completely different.”