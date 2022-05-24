The Dutch coach on the eve of the final against Roma: “There are few more important coaches than Mourinho. After 55 games, it would be a surprise if he were to invent something tomorrow”

Arne Slotcoach of the Feyenoordtoday took part in the usual pre-match press conference on the eve of the final against Rome from Josè Mourinho.

How’s Bijlow doing? “He’s fine, he’s available. He trained with the team, he participated in today’s session. It’s an important match and there are no injuries. We’ll have one last session, if he’s available he’ll be the first choice. He’s playing. very well, he could be the holder of the Dutch national team. “

Roma will make a ferocious pressing. “Feyenoord must play a positioning game, Roma will try to shoot from distance. This situation must be taken into account. We have already had similar experiences in the league, today there will be more tension and nervousness, we will have to play like all year”.

Marciano? "He has always played after Bijlow's injury, like everyone else he has played an important role. I have already said that if our number 1 is available he will take the field."

Is there more pressure with the presence of Roma fans? “It gives us something more. We are in the final and it is also interesting for the local audience. We need to exploit this enthusiasm. The players are not used to playing finals, but they are behaving as usual.”

What struck you about Roma? “Roma have a great tradition, Italy has excellent players, creative in the attacking phase, a striker like Abraham and knows how to defend well. We know what to expect. Sometimes the coaches have tricks up their sleeves but I told the team that they played 55 leave, it would be a surprise if he were to come up with something we haven’t seen yet. “

Five years ago a Dutch team played against a team from Mourinho. Have you thought about that match? How do you beat Mourinho? "I read an article on this topic, but it has nothing to do with tomorrow night's game. One of the goals came from Ajax's lineout. At the time the Dutch teams were looking for a slower pace, but we made a growth. exponential since then. We have a completely different style of play. We can score from distance, we have prepared for different styles. It is clear that the opponent does not want this slow pace, they will try to score immediately. The players are doing very well, they are quality players. "

Roma played on Friday, you didn’t. “I don’t think it’s a disadvantage, it’s nice for me that Roma played 5 days ago, we have prepared ourselves in Portugal and the players are doing well, we saw it in Marseille. We focused on ourselves, individual quality will be decisive. . The days of rest do not change, there are many teams that perform better after playing “.

Mourinho? “There are few coaches more important than him. There are Mourinho, Guardiola, Sarri. He is special.”

Will the heat be a disadvantage? “We hope to be able to take advantage of the weather conditions, Roma will not lower the pace. We need to win duels and second balls.”

How important is this match on a personal level? "I've only been training for three years, it would be fantastic to win. I'm still growing. I've already played important games, at a lower level I've won trophies. It's always nice to get to the final."

Trauner played an important season, he was called up for the Austrian national team. Was his impact important? “If he plays well, the whole team plays well as a result. It’s not just him, but other players have also played for the national team. He had to go from 5 to 4 defense. He was used to managing depth. One. One of the reasons why he came here is stability, he’s always there when the team is in trouble, he always gives us a hand in the box. I think the team helped him. “