Feyenoord are confident that star striker Santiago Giménez will not leave during the transfer window. signings January and has set a high asking price amid widespread interest in its services, sources confirmed to 90min .
Giménez has taken Europe by storm since leaving Cruz Azul in his native Mexico for Feyenoord in the summer of 2022, scoring 23 goals in all competitions in his debut season with the Rotterdam side to help them win their first Eredivisie title in six years.
That impressive form has extended into the 2023/24 campaign, with the 22-year-old scoring 15 goals in just 11 games so far this season. He recently bagged a brace in a 3-1 win against Lazio in the Champions League on Wednesday night.
Understandably, Giménez’s performances have caught the attention of Europe’s top clubs. In an interview with TuttoMercatoWeb This week, FIFA intermediary Morris Pagniello claimed that Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur are currently in pole position to sign him next summer. However, it is important to note that Pagniello does not officially represent Giménez: his father assumes that role.
90min understands that Real Madrid have been keeping an eye on Giménez, but he is not considered a key target at the moment. Los Blancos have high hopes for Palmeiras teenager Endrick once he completes his move to Spain, while signing Kylian Mbappé on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain is his priority.
In terms of cash deals, it seems more likely at this stage that Real Madrid will target Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, while Carlo Ancelotti’s side look thin in the full-back areas.
In fact, Tottenham also have interest in Giménez, but they are not the only English club that follows the Mexican. 90min understands that Arsenal and Chelsea have also scouted him in recent weeks, although every major Premier League team has already scouted him this season and all have been impressed.
Inter have also kept an eye on Gimenez, but the price is unlikely to allow them to make a move, and the general feeling across Europe is that Feyenoord’s prohibitive price tag will determine the forward’s next club to be in England.
Sources have told at 90min that Feyenoord is a reluctant seller, although he recognizes that each player has his price. To buy Giménez, interested clubs will have to shell out a record sum in the Eredivisie, which currently amounts to the €100 million paid by Manchester United for Antony.
