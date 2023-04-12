At De Kuip the first act of the quarter-finals of the Europa League. The Giallorossi will have to pay attention to one of the best offensive departments in Europe.

Feyenoord-Roma evokes one of the sweetest moments of the last decade in the memories of the Giallorossi fans. Not even a year ago Mourinho’s team won the Conference League final in Tirana against the Dutch team with goals from Zaniolo. Now the challenge is worth access to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Feyenoord-Roma, the PREDICTION — Roma's main objective will be to buffer Feyenoord's offensives. The team who scored the most goals this season in the Europa League and scored seven in their last appearance at Shakhtar Donetsk. To underline the danger of the Dutch, the figure that sees Slot's team score from 24 consecutive games this season. Among these, also the one against Lazio, the other Italian they faced this year, even if on that occasion they "only" finished 1-0 (4-2 defeat at the Olimpico). At home, at De Kuip, the last time Feyenoord ran out was on 13 August 2022, against Heerenveen.

Considering the equally dangerous offensive of Roma, between a Dybala in great shape and the gaps in the defense of the hosts, it is reasonable to expect that both teams can score. The odds for this result range from 1.85 for Snai, 1.90 for Planetwin365 and Betfair, 1.96 for bet365, up to 1.98 for LeoVegas and Starcasinò Bet.

FEYENOORD-ROMA: THE ODDS — Game open to any result, the balance of favors falls slightly on the side of Feyenoord, quoted at 2.40 on Better and Starcasinó Bet, 2.42 on DaznBet, NetBet and Planetwin365, up to 2.45 on Sisal and LeoVegas. The X sign can be found at 3.20 on Novibet and Starcasinó Bet up to 3.21 on NetBet and DaznBet.

On the blackboards of betting sites, the victory of Roma, who have never lost in the previous three with Feyenoord by winning two – including the final of the last Conference League – ranges from 3.10 on the blackboards of Novibet, NetBet, DaznBet and Starcasinó Bet, up to 3.20 on Betfair, Sisal and bet365 and 3.25 on Better.

THE NUMBER OF NETWORKS — Said of the Goal odds, the No Goal odds should also be analyzed, from 1.80 of LeoVegas, Snai, bet365 and Planetwin365 up to 1.87 of BetFair. Furthermore, in the previous three, more than three goals have never been scored, with the relative share of Under 3.5s ranging from 1.19 by Better to 1.22 by bet365. Consequently, the odds relating to the Over 3.5 are interesting, not to be excluded considering the firepower of both offensive departments. That at least four goals are scored in the match is quoted from 4.00 by Snai to 4.50 by Betfair and LeoVegas.

