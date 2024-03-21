Quilindschy Hartman will miss the Dutch national team's practice match against Scotland in the Johan Cruijff Arens on Friday evening. “He did not come out of Feyenoord's match against Heerenveen completely fit,” national coach Ronald Koeman said at a press conference. “He had a bit of trouble again during training on Tuesday. The game against Scotland comes too early for him.”

