Feyenoord player Santiago Giménez gave Mexico the ninth Gold Cup in Los Angeles, the championship for countries from North and Central America and the Caribbean. In the final against Panama, he made the decisive goal as a substitute shortly before the end: 1-0.

He had just entered the field, Santiago Giménez, the striker who was so important in the championship year at Feyenoord, but has not yet grown into an undisputed permanent force in the national team. Five minutes before the end, coach Jaime Lozano allowed him to enter the field at 0-0, with a view to an approaching extra time against the tough Panama. But less than two minutes later he suddenly appeared, just over the halfway line, with only one opponent with him.

And he was gone. He did not hesitate, sprinted towards the Panamanian goal, dribbled a bit, turned a bit and tapped the ball behind goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera with two more Panamanian defenders in his neck.

It was the final blow for the brave Panama, the big surprise of the tournament. The team reached the final, among other things, through nice victories against Qatar and in the semi-final against home country United States after penalties. It was the third time that the small football country from Central America reached the final. This previously happened in 2005 and 2013. Both finals were lost to the United States.

Mexico, the record champion of the Gold Cup, had the initiative as expected. With Ajax players Edson Álvarez and Jorge Sánchez in the starting line-up, the Mexicans seemed to take the lead after half an hour, but Henry Martin’s goal was rejected due to offside.

After the break, the game was more balanced and Panama not only held its own, it occasionally also threatened the goal of the experienced Mexican goalkeeper and captain Guillermo Ochoa. However, he was not surprised and was finally able to receive the Gold Cup thanks to Giménez's late goal.



