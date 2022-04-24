Several players, including Dimitri Payet, were given a rest by Olympique Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli. On Thursday, the first game in the semi-finals of the Conference League awaits in De Kuip. In the competition, the French club is also fairly firmly in second place. Paris Saint-Germain is already champion and the lead on number three Stade Rennais was three points before the start.

Azor Matusiwa (former player of FC Groningen, among others) and Mitchell van Bergen (former player of SC Heerenveen, among others) hoped to take advantage of the savings at Olympique Marseille with Stade de Reims. It did not work.

After a 0-0 score at halftime, all guns were taken from Olympique Marseille in the second half. Payet and Gerson came in immediately after the break, after which Pol Lirola and Duje Caleta-Car also came in. It eventually resulted in a 0-1 victory for the upcoming Feyenoord opponent. On a pass from Payet, Gerson scored the only goal of the game.

The first Semifinal of the Conference League is Thursday at 9 p.m. Then the clubs play against each other in Rotterdam. The return is in France on May 5. The other semi-final is between Leicester City and AS Roma.

