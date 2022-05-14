In England today no Premier League, but the final of the FA Cup. Competition football is still there in the other major football countries in Europe, with AS Roma, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in action today.
FA Cup Final
5:45 PM: Chelsea – Liverpool
Serie A
3 p.m.: Empoli – Salernitana
6:00 pm: Udinese – Spezia Calcio
6 p.m.: Hellas Verona – Torino
8.45 pm: AS Roma – Venice FC
La Liga
6.30 pm: RCD Espanyol – Valencia
9 pm: Celta de Vigo – Elche
Bundesliga
3.30pm: Arminia Bielefeld – RB Leipzig
3.30 pm: FC Augsburg – Greuther Fürth
3.30 pm: Bayer Leverkusen – SC Freiburg
3.30pm: Borussia Monchengladbach – Hoffenheim
3.30 pm: Borussia Dortmund – Hertha BSC
3.30 pm: FSV Mainz 05 – Eintracht Frankfurt
3.30 pm: Union Berlin – VfL Bochum
3.30 pm: VfB Stuttgart – FC Cologne
3.30 pm: VfL Wolfsburg – Bayern Munich
league 1
9 pm: Bordeaux – Lorient
9 pm: Olympique Lyon – FC Nantes
9 p.m.: FC Metz – SCO Angers
9 pm: AS Monaco – Stade Brest
9 pm: Montpellier – Paris Saint-Germain
9 pm: OGC Nice – Lille OSC
9 p.m.: Stade Rennais – Olympique Marseille
9 pm: AS Saint-Etienne – Stade de Reims
9 pm: Strasbourg – Clermont Foot
9 pm: Troyes – RC Lens
Jupiler Pro League
8.45 pm: Sporting Charleroi – KV Mechelen
