In England today no Premier League, but the final of the FA Cup. Competition football is still there in the other major football countries in Europe, with AS Roma, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in action today.

FA Cup Final

5:45 PM: Chelsea – Liverpool

Serie A

3 p.m.: Empoli – Salernitana

6:00 pm: Udinese – Spezia Calcio

6 p.m.: Hellas Verona – Torino

8.45 pm: AS Roma – Venice FC

La Liga

6.30 pm: RCD Espanyol – Valencia

9 pm: Celta de Vigo – Elche

Bundesliga

3.30pm: Arminia Bielefeld – RB Leipzig

3.30 pm: FC Augsburg – Greuther Fürth

3.30 pm: Bayer Leverkusen – SC Freiburg

3.30pm: Borussia Monchengladbach – Hoffenheim

3.30 pm: Borussia Dortmund – Hertha BSC

3.30 pm: FSV Mainz 05 – Eintracht Frankfurt

3.30 pm: Union Berlin – VfL Bochum

3.30 pm: VfB Stuttgart – FC Cologne

3.30 pm: VfL Wolfsburg – Bayern Munich

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (middle) is still fighting relegation with Hertha BSC. © AP



league 1

9 pm: Bordeaux – Lorient

9 pm: Olympique Lyon – FC Nantes

9 p.m.: FC Metz – SCO Angers

9 pm: AS Monaco – Stade Brest

9 pm: Montpellier – Paris Saint-Germain

9 pm: OGC Nice – Lille OSC

9 p.m.: Stade Rennais – Olympique Marseille

9 pm: AS Saint-Etienne – Stade de Reims

9 pm: Strasbourg – Clermont Foot

9 pm: Troyes – RC Lens

View the state of affairs in the Ligue 1 here





Jupiler Pro League

8.45 pm: Sporting Charleroi – KV Mechelen

