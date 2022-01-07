Dordrecht narrows the deficit at number 19 Almere City to 3 points with the third victory of this season. Helmond Sport is again 3 points above Almere with 20 points.

Roda JC has also started the new year strongly. The Kerkraders defeated MVV Maastricht in the Limburg derby and thus successfully defended seventh place in the Kitchen Champion Division. It was Patrick Pflücke who shot the ball into the far corner shortly after the break. With that he determined the final score at 1-0. Roda has only two points less than number six De Graafschap.