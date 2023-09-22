With only one victory, it was not a memorable coefficient week for Dutch football. Mainly thanks to Feyenoord, the damage compared to competitors France and Portugal was limited, although the French were catching up with the Netherlands. Portugal was put further behind.

Points Netherlands

Two defeats, one draw and one victory brought the Netherlands’ weekly total to 0.600 points. Ajax drew 3-3 on Thursday evening after a spectacular match against Olympique Marseille, good for 0.200 points. AZ actually lost in a bizarre way: after a 0-3 lead, Zrjinski Mostar won 4-3 in Bosnia.

Feyenoord made for an excellent start to the European week on Tuesday evening, recording a 2-0 win over Celtic in the Champions League and raking in 0.400 points for the Netherlands. This puts it at the top of the group. PSV was unable to follow up on this on Wednesday. The Eindhoven team suffered a shocking 4-0 defeat against Arsenal and will have to focus on second place in the battle for winter. See also Seven homegrown players at Sevilla to face Andratx

France is catching up, Portugal is lagging behind

France crept closer to the Netherlands in the rankings this week. The French had a good coefficient week thanks to victories against Paris Saint-Germain, Stade Rennes and Lille and draws against Toulouse, Olympique Marseille (against Ajax) and Racing Lens (against Sevilla, in the PSV group). Portugal even performed less than the Netherlands and saw the deficit grow again. The victories of Sporting CP and FC Porto resulted in a total of 0.666 points

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. © REUTERS



Current state

The fifth place in the coefficient rankings, which the Netherlands is defending this season, was not in danger this week. The margin compared to number six France and especially number seven Portugal is too large for that. The buffer compared to France remained more than two points: 2,236 to be precise. Portugal is already completely out of sight and needs to have a top European season to make things even more difficult for the Netherlands. The difference is more than seven points. See also Obituary | I was Kalevi 1945–2023

Standings and programme

View the program for the 2023-2024 Europa League season here.

Because the Netherlands finished sixth in the coefficient rankings last season, it will send two clubs to the group stage of the Champions League next season. If this season ends in fifth place in the ranking, the top three of the Premier League will in any case be assured of Champions League football and the number four in the Netherlands can try to qualify for the billion dollar ball through qualification.

5. Netherlands – 55,700 (+0,800)

6. France – 53,831 (+1,333)

7. Portugal – 48.982 (+0.666)

Watch all our Europa League videos here

Listen to all our football podcasts here





See also Pope Francis receives Zelensky at the Vatican - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.