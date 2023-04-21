The European adventure has ended for Feyenoord in Stadio Olimpico. Arne Slot’s team lost 4-1 to AS Roma and is out of the Europa League. ,,When I came into the dressing room, everyone was disappointed, but I also immediately indicated that another important match awaits on Sunday,” said captain Orkun Kökcü.

Because Feyenoord still has everything to play for this season. If the team from Rotterdam win at home against FC Utrecht on Sunday, they will take a giant step towards the championship. But the defeat against Roma was a bitter pill to swallow. After Igor Paixão's 1-1, the team from Rotterdam was even allowed to dream of the next round for a while, but a late goal from Paolo Dybala made it into extra time. ,,You know it can be a difficult, but above all a great game. The atmosphere and everything around it belonged to a top match," says Kökcü at Veronica, who only saw Feyenoord play better football when they were behind. "We had a hard time now and then, but at times we also played good football. moments just a little better."

Long balls

“It was not agreed beforehand, but I had the feeling that we were going to play the long ball too much with our lead”, Kökcü refers to the advantageous position of the 1-0 victory in Rotterdam. “When that goal fell, we started playing football more ourselves and less held back, then things went better.”

Feyenoord awaits the next game on Sunday. At home against FC Utrecht, a big step can be taken towards the championship. “When I came into the dressing room everyone was disappointed, but I also immediately indicated that Sunday is important again and that the focus must be on that soon.”

With your head held high

Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow had to fish four times in the Stadio Olimpico. In addition, the Roman 2-1 was especially sour, with Paulo Dybala ensuring in extremis that it was extended after all. ,,We were so very close", said Bijlow. "It's hard to say what happened. We kept up the pressure all the time, but you have to hand it to Roma that they actually did the same thing."

It was a heated evening in the Italian capital. Especially before the break there were the necessary disturbances, with one of José Mourinho’s assistants even getting a red card after he knocked Santiago Giménez to the ground. “We said we had to keep a cool head. That worked out nicely, but towards the end there is more frustration. We managed it all well, but you don’t buy anything for that,” said the Feyenoord goalkeeper, referring to the red card that Giménez himself also received in extra time.

How Feyenoord leave the Europa League? ,,I can say with my head held high, but we would have loved to have reached the semi-finals. We are very disappointed, that makes sense. But I think as a group we are very strong mentally. It sucks for a while now, but from tomorrow morning the focus will be on FC Utrecht again.”

Justin Bijlow and David Hancko. © AP





