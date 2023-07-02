Justin Bijlow is in the interest of Manchester United, which has now reported to the goalkeeper and also in De Kuip. There is no concrete offer yet. Moreover, the national champion will not let his first keeper go just like that.

General manager Dennis te Kloese will want to get the most out of Bijlow, after Orkun Kökçü left for Benfica for 25 million euros. The 25-year-old goalkeeper would like to make the step to the European top himself. He still has an ongoing contract in Rotterdam until mid-2025.

Erik ten Hag is looking for a new competitor for David de Gea at Manchester United. The 32-year-old Spaniard is not undisputed, but after his contract expires on July 1, he is still in talks with United about a new commitment. He will be able to resign at a greatly reduced salary.

In addition to Bijlow, André Onana is also high on Manchester United’s list, but Internazionale wants the top prize for the former Ajax goalkeeper, who already worked successfully with Ten Hag in Amsterdam. The Champions League finalist wants to receive more than sixty million euros. See also United States | Even the eighth vote does not give McCarthy the presidency - live broadcast underway

Since a takeover of Manchester United is playing in the background but has not yet been completed, Ten Hag must be careful with the millions. His transfer budget is £100 million, according to The Athletic. Of this, almost sixty million already go to Mason Mount, who is about to make the switch to United. So the head coach keeps his ears and eyes open for cheaper options, such as Justin Bijlow.

Interest in Geertruida and Danlo

In addition to the goalkeeper, Lutsharel Geertruida and Danilo can also count on interest from abroad. RB Leipzig would like to bring the defender to the Bundesliga and Rangers FC made an offer for Danilo, which Feyenoord firmly rejected.

Program, results and position Premier League

In our match center you can see the full program of the upcoming round in the English league, the standings and all the results of the matches played. Below you can watch all our football videos about the Premier League. See also HS Analysis | There is now a nervous game going on behind the scenes about Finns' salaries, with a high stake

Watch our videos from the Premier League here