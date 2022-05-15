During the last league match lost against Twente, Orkun Kockuplaymaker and number 10 of Feyenoord he went out in the 55th minute with a foot injury. The Turkish midfielder commented on the incident on the microphones of Espn at the end of the game: “I still feel some pain, but I don’t think it’s too bad. I hit the bottom of the sole, so I suffered a bit. I don’t think anything is broken, so I should be there for the final.” That of Kocku it’s just the latest injury though for the club Rotterdam. In the last few days he had stopped in the pits Tyrell Malacia, left-back holder, due to a hamstring injurythe same problem accused by Trauner, central defender born in ’92. In the warm-up, however, it stopped ReissNelsona striker who grew up in the youth sector of theArsenaland for the moment the reason for the forfeit seems to be linked to a tendon problem. He spoke about the situation Arne Slotcoach of the Dutch: “If there hadn’t been a final, two out of three would have played today. Malacia was obviously disqualified, so he wouldn’t have played anyway, but I think Nelson and Trauner would have been there. It’s very difficult to make a decision, if they themselves have doubts. . Unless crazy things happen, I think they will be back next week and can be used in the final. “