Feyenoord icon József Kiprich (59) has been in hospital for several days after falling hard from the stairs in his home. The 70-time international of Hungary suffered several fractures. Kiprich underwent surgery, but is not allowed to go home for the time being.
“I slipped on the stairs at home and fell hard. In addition, I suffered a fracture in my femur and left elbow,” said former striker Kiprich in Hungarian media. “I had two surgeries at the same time. They took care of my hand and put screws in my hip. In a few days I will be taken to a rehabilitation center. It will have to be seen whether I can go home this year, or whether this will only be possible in 2023.”
Kiprich came to Feyenoord in 1989 and grew into a real crowd favorite in De Kuip. The ‘Tovenaar van Tatabánya’ played 167 duels for the team from Rotterdam, was accurate 64 times and fourth one championship. In 1995 he moved to Cyprus, to return three years later to the Netherlands for one season at FC Den Bosch. After his career, Kiprich started working as a trainer. In that role he was mainly active in his homeland Hungary.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Feyenoord #icon #József #Kiprich #hospital #hard #fall #stairs
Leave a Reply