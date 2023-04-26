If Feyenoord becomes champion on Sunday 7 May, there will be no ceremony on the Coolsingel a day later. According to insiders, it is too complicated and expensive to make that possible.

Feyenoord can become champions on May 7, but then PSV has to lose points against Sparta the night before, and Feyenoord itself has to win at Excelsior. Because there are too many uncertainties there, according to insiders, the municipality and police do not think it is responsible to prepare everything. It involves large amounts of equipment, security personnel and police officers that must be available.

Players and supporters will therefore have to wait a while for the balcony scene on the Coolsingel for a championship on May 7. In any case, the municipality and the police are seriously considering a ceremony on May 15, the day after Feyenoord’s home game against Go Ahead Eagles. A spokesman for the college declined to comment on Tuesday evening. See also Lula and Fernández defend Mercosur and regional integration in joint article - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Everything on everything

In recent weeks, the municipality has done everything possible to make a ceremony possible on the Coolsingel in any case. That was not self-evident either: it was evident last year, when mayor Aboutaleb had to decide that there would be no celebration on the Coolsingel if Feyenoord won the Conference League.

The decision is probably also due to the enormous pressure on police and municipal employees. The marathon, King’s Day, the cup final and the ceremony will take place in the city in a short time.

