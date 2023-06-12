Feyenoord has strengthened the selection for next season with Yankuba Minteh. The eighteen-year-old Gambian winger is rented from Newcastle United for a year. For trainer Arne Slot, the arrival of the young acquisition means an extra option on the flanks.
“I am looking forward to playing for the reigning national champion,” Minteh said on the club site. “It is an honor to wear the Feyenoord shirt. I am grateful for this opportunity and will do everything I can to improve as a footballer. I am sure that Feyenoord will help me to achieve my goals – just as I am convinced that I can in turn help Feyenoord in its sporting ambitions.”
Minteh played for the Danish Odense before his move to England. He scored four goals and six assists in seventeen games. In Rotterdam he will join Feyenoord 1 in preparation.
