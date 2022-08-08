Left back López must succeed Tyrell Malacia in de Kuip, who has moved to Manchester United this summer. The 22-year-old Peruvian comes for more than 1 million from San José Earthquakes. He signs a contract in Rotterdam until mid-2026.

,,It’s great to be able to play for this beautiful club and city in Europe”, Lopez reacts. ,,This is a big step in my career and an opportunity that I want to grab with both hands. With the help of the people within the club and the support of the fanatical, loyal supporters, I believe that I will soon feel at home here.”

López is an international from Peru, for which he has played twenty international matches. Since 2019 he has been playing in the United States for the Earthquakes, which took him over from Peruvian Sporting Cristal at the time. In the MLS, the fullback made 74 appearances, scoring four times.