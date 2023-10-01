with videoAtlético Madrid fought to victory in La Liga three days before the home match against Feyenoord in the Champions League. Coach Diego Simeone’s team won the home match against Cádiz (3-2), after trailing 0-2. With that impressive comeback it sent a signal to the people of Rotterdam.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
00:12
