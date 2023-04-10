All easy against Rkc Waalwijk, defeated 5-1, for the Giallorossi’s opponents in the quarter-finals of the Europa League. Two goals from the Brazilian Paixao

Goals at De Kuip. Goals in the sense of goals, five (to one), with which Feyenoord, opponents of Roma in the quarterfinals of the Europa League, easily got rid of Rkc Waalwijk keeping their advantage of 8 points at the top of the Eredivisie ahead of the pair Ajax- PSV Eindhoven. But also goals like those, very high, set up in the stadium after last Thursday’s very bad Dutch Cup night, when Davy Klaassen was hit on the head by a lighter thrown from the stands.

Yet another Klassieker characterized by the excesses of the fans had seen Feyenoord lose an official match for the first time since last October 27, when they were defeated 1-0 by Sturm Graz in the group stage of the Europa League. left behind on the field. Slot has recovered Geertuida after a hamstring injury suffered with the Dutch international, while he did not want to risk goalkeeper Bijlow, who has just recovered from a broken wrist. But the German Wellenreuther, his replacement, has never made him regret in recent months. See also Stadio della Roma in Pietralata: the Municipality accelerates, but the neighborhood protests

shotgun — Against the Rkc came a brace from the Brazilian Paixao, preferred over Jahanbakhsh (the Iranian however should start against Roma), combined with an own goal on the initiative of Wieffer, a goal from Hartman and one from the usual Gimenez, mark for the sixth consecutive game. All in one hour of play. The rest was a trip to the pace of an Easter lunch.

