Despite the travel ban and the sale of tickets to Dutch residents, “tourists” from Rotterdam stroll through the centre. Stringent checks on arrivals in the capital

Maximum alert, but no criticality. As widely expected by the public security authorities, despite the travel ban and the sale of tickets prohibited to residents of the Netherlands, as of this morning some Feyenoord fans are continuing to travel to the capital on the eve of the Europa League match against Roma. In fact, many had already booked flights and hotels before the measure adopted by the Prefecture. At the moment there are no riots but, between stations and airports, the checks by the police on passengers arriving from the Netherlands in the last few hours are stringent. Some supporters from Rotterdam have been identified by the police, a normal practice in circumstances like this: since the movement of people is not prohibited, physically being in Rome does not constitute a crime but – in the event of an accident – having an overview of the situation it can prove fundamentally for the identification of those responsible. See also Pellegrini and the taboo of Roman captains with zero successes in Europe: "It's time to win"

Safety plan — There will be around 1500 agents deployed. In addition to airports and stations, from 7 on Wednesday morning the historic center and the main monuments of the city are manned by the forces of order and a ban on the sale of glass drinks in risk areas has been ordered. At the moment the situation remains under control, despite the fact that some Feyenoord supporters have still managed to reach the Spanish Steps and the center of the capital.

Social networks — On some social media pages managed by Feyenoord fans, several images posted by the Dutch around the city have appeared. In particular, a photo taken a few meters from the Barcaccia stands out, accompanied by the message: “Here we are again”. A reference to the vandalism committed in 2015. Among the comments there are those of those who, recalling the episode that had led to the damage to the fountain, incite the ultras present in the city to reply. This time, however, being able to evade the surveillance of the police seems – fortunately – much more complicated. See also Mourinho: "This final is already history. I see the joy and the right tension in the players."

April 19, 2023 (change April 19, 2023 | 18:57)

