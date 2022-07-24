Feyenoord has broken Arne Slot’s contract and extended it for one year. The coach of the Rotterdam team is now stuck in the Kuip until mid-2025.

Earlier this year, Slot’s contract was already extended until mid-2024. Feyenoord then announced the option in its contract. Now the Rotterdammers are sticking to that for another year. “Last season’s unexpectedly rapid success strengthens my belief that our approach can work well in Rotterdam,” Slot explains on the Feyenoord website.

Slot reached the final of the Conference League with Feyenoord in his first year. In the competition, the team from Rotterdam finished third behind Ajax and PSV. The coach considers it a privilege to work at Feyenoord: ,,In addition, I feel that both within the club and among the supporters a lot of appreciation is given to our work, not only because of the results but especially with regard to the development of players and the attractive, infectious way of playing that the supporters visibly enjoy. Last year we took great steps on the new path that Feyenoord has taken."

The coach sees plenty of challenges for the coming season: ,,After the departure of several players, the big challenge for next season is to come back to and build a strong and talented team, which then entertains the public with attractive football. . Creating value remains the goal, whereby we naturally want to link this to results, because ultimately you also want to win prizes in top sport. Everyone at the club, from the club management to the people who are on and around the field every day, are working hard on this. That is precisely why I have now committed myself to this club for the long term.”

General manager Dennis te Kloese is also very pleased with the retention of Slot: ,,In Arne we see the right man to continue to lead the first team in the coming years. He has shown to be a professional in several areas and has great ambitions in both the short and long term with a method that allows him to get the most out of his team. We have already seen the necessary results of this last season. Now it is important to take the next steps on the path already taken. A road that we walk with great confidence together with this trainer."

Slot previously worked as a trainer at SC Cambuur and AZ. Today he plays an exhibition game with Feyenoord with the Olympique Lyon of Peter Bosz.