“What an evening”, said Feyenoord coach Arne Slot after his team’s 3-2 victory over Olympique Marseille in the semifinals of the Conference League. ,,So much happened tonight, I really had to recover to be able to analyze. In the end, I think we deserved to win, but there were so many surprises and plot twists.”

,,In terms of atmosphere, it was what I expected beforehand,” said Slot at ESPN. ,,In terms of play, my players have exceeded my expectations. We showed great play and scored three times, but in between we also saw that Marseille has many qualities.”

,,We missed a few chances at 3-0 and then it becomes 2-2. You could say: it’s a shame we didn’t win with big numbers, but at times we also got away well, we have to be realistic.”

,,They play with a fairly high last line and wait a long time before going back', Slot told Veronica. ,,That's why we were often able to come in front of their keeper. But they have a very good team, you could see that in the opportunities they got. It is very nice of us that we could go with them."

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot. © Mischa Keemink



,,The last 20 minutes we mainly had to stop, but we can do that well. I think that all in all people have experienced an unforgettable evening, I think that’s nice.”

Slot spoke of an “excellent starting position” with which his team will travel to Marseille next week. ,,Especially given this opponent with so many qualities. But that makes sense at this level. Let’s just say we now have a 50 percent chance of reaching the final. We have such a great audience. It wasn’t hard to keep going in this match. That has to be done again in Marseille next week. But we have already proven that we can do that in European away games. We have not played against such a good team as Marseille this season in Europe.”