Feyenoord ended the group stage of the Champions League with a defeat. The score was 2-1 at Celtic Park in Glasgow, where they battled for sporting honors and a substantial winning premium.

Celtic took the lead after more than half an hour through a penalty, used by Luis Palma from Honduras. The penalty was awarded after a foul by Ramiz Zerrouki, who pushed Liam Scales to the ground at a corner kick. Palma shot the ball almost through the middle, but Feyenoord keeper Justin Bijlow chose a corner.

Yankuba Minteh equalized in the 82nd minute with a shot with the outside of his left foot. Santiago Giménez was the signaler, substitute Thomas van den Belt ensured that the ball could reach Minteh with a smart body action.

It seemed like it would end in a draw, but in the first minute of injury time, Swedish defender Gustaf Lagerbielke headed home.

Both clubs had no chance of reaching the knockout phase prior to the last round. It was already certain that Feyenoord would finish third and advance in the Europa League and Celtic was eliminated.

Feyenoord ends the group with 6 points, two more than Celtic.

(ANP)