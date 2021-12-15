Feyenoord has been eliminated by FC Twente in the KNVB Cup. The Rotterdammers lost 2-1 in the Grolsch Veste. FC Twente turned a 0-1 deficit. After ninety minutes, a draw was on the scoreboard; in extra time, the Tukkers struck via Manfred Ugalde. After the cup elimination, Feyenoord can focus on the Eredivisie and the sequel in the Conference League.

Trainer Arne Slot had made a base for Cyriel Dessers. That rewarded the striker with the opening goal. Shortly after the break, the Belgian was in the right place at the second post; he shot in hard and gave his team the lead – as has often been the case in recent weeks.

Feyenoord seemed to be heading for a victory in Enschede, until Giovanni Troupée equalized in the final phase. Twente took the victory in extra time after a smoothly running attack over the left side, of which Ugalde was the final station.

On Wednesday evening, Vitesse defeated Sparta in the Gelredome 2-1. AZ also qualified for the next round of the cup after a 4-1 win over Heracles Almelo. Furthermore, RKC Waalwijk won against the Harkemase Boys (0-5). Excelsior will take on FC Groningen. The duels Ajax – Barendrecht, PSV – Fortuna Sittard and Go Ahead Eagles – Roda JC are also on the program.