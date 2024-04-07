The match that so often ended in disappointment for Feyenoord in the modern history of football, one in which tensions often rose too much, in which players outpaced themselves in their drive and zeal, and the mental barrier was perhaps too great, of playing against the often superior Ajax. In all its fiery ambitions, Feyenoord regularly broke down.

That match, the Classic, now ended with gallery play. With a 6-0 victory on Sunday afternoon in an excited, exuberant Kuip. Just before half past five, the 87-year-old stadium still vibrated in an old-fashioned way as the lap of honor is completed, while the noise level is turned up a notch with one of the many house songs that will be played this afternoon. Club employees crowd the press stand.

“It's always a difficult match for us,” Arne Slot had said on Friday. In the almost three years that he has now been coach of Feyenoord, he has achieved a lot, but he had not yet experienced a home victory over Ajax. Now he is still coaching fanatically late on Sunday afternoon, when the pace of his team drops and he demands more energy. Shortly afterwards he will be serenaded en masse.

Biggest defeat

Ajax has already been demolished in a rare manner. In the distant past – in 1960 (6-1) and in 1964 (9-4) – Feyenoord already won by five goals against its rival. But six goals had never happened before. It is the biggest defeat in the Eredivisie ever for Ajax. These are almost surreal results. 4-0 win for Feyenoord in Amsterdam earlier this season, 6-0 now.

So that's what it says: the crisis at Ajax is so deep, so unprecedented is this strong period of Feyenoord, under coach Slot.

Feyenoord went into the match as big favourites, with a 21 point lead over Ajax – an exceptional starting position. But still, Feyenoord's weak performance in the goalless draw at FC Volendam last Thursday gave food for thought. And historical ballast is always there from Feyenoord's perspective – it remains Ajax.

Feyenoord needs this match, in combination with the cup final against NEC in two weeks, to give the season a shine. Of course, there were compliments for the good play in the Champions League – but it was eliminated. Just like in the interim round of the Europa League, (again) against AS Roma. Where PSV has proven to be unbreakable in the Eredivisie.

Feyenoord's poor result in the mutual matches against PSV and FC Twente, with which it is at the top of the Eredivisie: a total of only two points.

So it could use a boost on Sunday in the spring sun against Ajax. An opponent who actually seems to have only one plan: stop, prevent worse and hope for a quick breakout through striker Steven Bergwijn. It shrinks far back with five defenders, rarely crossing the halfway line. It tries to buy time from the start, goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli leading the way.

Feyenoord is chasing, but initially does not break through that wall. Ajax holds out for more than half an hour, without doing anything offensive. Ajax defender Ahmetcan Kaplan tries to build up, across the axis of the field. But who can he pass the ball to? What is the plan in possession?

In that chaos he gets stuck, intercepts the fierce Gambian Feyenoord attacker Yankuba Minteh, passes it to Igor Paixao who deftly taps the ball past goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

Delirious joy

Wind in the back, sun on the head. Feyenoord senses the momentum and immediately switches gears. A minute later the goal tune is started, when the ball has only just crossed the line. Now it is Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, who grew up a stone's throw from De Kuip, who is stuck. Those interceptions high on the field, not far from the enemy goal, are one of the qualities of this Feyenoord.

Attacking midfielder Calvin Stengs picks up and passes to Bart Nieuwkoop, who puts Minteh into position with a withdrawn cross. The young Gambian shoots impeccably. Delirious joy in De Kuip at that outburst – two goals, so close together.

Stengs stirs things up again with his arms when Feyenoord comes halfway to the dressing room. It is already 3-0 ahead, after defender David Hancko heads in a ball out of the middle. “Ten, ten, ten,” the crowd shouts en masse. It is an afternoon when someone like Bart Nieuwkoop, hard-working right back from Zeeland, can become one of the trendsetters. He thunders over it every time, on the right flank.

But one of the main pillars of this Feyenoord is David Hancko, central defender. Almost always in the right place, doing the right things. Such as an interception shortly before halftime, when Ajax striker Steven Bergwijn threatens to escape. And again a little later – because there is certainly space behind the Feyenoord defense.

The contrast is so enormous. The power, the energy, a clear way of playing at Feyenoord – at the same time so absent at Ajax. Shortly after the break, Quinten Timber even won a duel against substitute Branco van den Boomen while lying on the ground.

Feyenoord finishes easily. Minteh gets plenty of time, shoots into the far corner, out of reach of Rulli. 4-0. His second. The discharge at Slot, a fist goes up. Shortly followed by Timber, who took the ball from Van den Boomen high on the field and scored from a distance to make it 5-0. And with a hard shot, via the underside of the crossbar, Paixao makes it 6-0 after a messy ground battle in the defense.

Striker Santiago Gimenez and defender Lutsharel Geertruida gesture as Ajax kicks off for the seventh time this afternoon: continue now. Timber immediately starts a sprint. But Feyenoord no longer scores. Slot changes several players, gives them a rest after their third match in eight days.

Substitute Julian Rijkhoff, striker at Ajax, heads towards goal in the final phase, but unfortunately stumbles. Road possibility. Laughter sounds.