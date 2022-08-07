Javairô Dilrosun looked back with a good feeling on his debut for Feyenoord. The 24-year-old attacker made a beautiful third goal in the 2-5 won match at Vitesse. After more than an hour of play, with a score of 2-2, Dilrosun placed the ball from the side of the penalty area over goalkeeper Jeroen Houwen in the far corner.

“Yes, I did that on purpose,” Dilrosun told ESPN. “I just looked it up again. And you can also see that I really looked at the target. I tried to go outside first, but that didn’t work. Then I retrieved the ball and turned in.”

The former Hertha BSC player started as a left winger against Vitesse and switched sides during the game with Swede Patrik Wålemark. "Sometimes I prefer to be on the left and sometimes I prefer to be right. Today I started a little stiff," said Dilrosun. "The trainer gives us the freedom to do that, as long as you work hard."

The first days at Feyenoord Dilrosun had to get used to it. ,,Arne Slot demands a lot from the players. I think he is a very good trainer.”

The single international had some nerves on Sunday. ,,I’ve played in major leagues, but nobody really knows me here. And everyone is watching this. I would like to show myself to the Dutch.”

Slot understood Dilrosun’s nervousness. “He’s not really known here. And if you come onto the field today and see the full section, then you know what this club means to these people,” said the coach, who has a lot of confidence in the native of Amsterdam. ,,He is getting fitter, you notice that. We have seen today that this player has qualities.”

Danilo, who came over from Ajax, scored twice against Vitesse. The 23-year-old Brazilian said afterwards that his goal is to reach 20 goals this season. Dilrosun also has a target, he said, but he prefers to keep it to himself. ,,I've played for quite a few defensive teams in recent years. Now I play for an attacking team. You get a lot of space in the Premier League. Now it's up to me to show it."