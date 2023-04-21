With video Arne Slot gives José Mourinho credits: “If you beat this Feyenoord you have to be very good”

Arne Slot did not blame the Feyenoord players for anything after the return against AS Roma turned out to be a deception after extra time (4-1). The trainer of the team from Rotterdam was satisfied with the game shown, but could not help but agree with José Mourinho. “Football is not about the beauty of the game, but about winning.”