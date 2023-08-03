Feyenoord has broken up Santiago Giménez’s contract and extended it until mid-2027. The team from Rotterdam will keep the sought-after Mexican on board for longer. The 22-year-old striker’s current contract runs until the summer of 2026.

The striker has been frequently associated with clubs abroad in recent weeks. Giménez graced the front page of a Portuguese newspaper as an alleged Benfica target, but with his extension Feyenoord is sending a strong signal to interested clubs.

Technical director Dennis te Kloese confirmed earlier in conversation with this site that the Mexican was not for sale. Due to the contract extension, Feyenoord can ask for a higher transfer fee in the future if Giménez leaves.

Giménez was taken over from the Mexican Cruz Azul a year ago. The attacker started as a reserve behind Danilo, but eventually fought his way into the starting line-up and played an important role in winning the national title. With fifteen goals in the Eredivisie, the striker was crowned club top scorer. After the season, he played a heroic role for Mexico, propelling his country to the Gold Cup win. See also Djokovic beats fellow countryman Kecmanovic to advance to the last 16 at Wimbledon

The new competitor of the Mexican, Japanese Ayase Ueda, comes over from Cercle Brugge. However, he is not yet in the selection for the duel for the Johan Cruijff Scale with PSV.

Match Center

Check all programs, results and standings from the top competitions in Spain, Italy, France, Germany, England, Belgium and the Netherlands in our match center. Check out all our podcasts and football videos below.

Listen to our football podcasts here





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our latest football videos below