Those who are not often at a Feyenoord match, got an exclusive insight into the supporters soul in the Rotterdam city hall on Saturday. Especially in the soul of the “rough edge,” those who sit flat on the field, the men and women who “can push the players to victory.”

Because there are plans, plans for a new Feyenoord stadium, which will cost 441 million euros, plus area development: Feyenoord City. The stadium must replace the outdated Kuip, improve the club’s performance and help Rotterdam South move forward.

About six hundred citizens had signed up to tell the city council what they think. That was too much, about sixty speakers were invited to the town hall spread over three days. Saturday was the fullest day: 31 scheduled speakers, mostly men and a single woman.

With the exception of a few, Saturday’s speakers were vehemently against the plans. The Feyenoord City plan, which was already presented in 2016, is now so controversial that it evokes a lot of emotions. The consultation round was even postponed for a week after intimidation and threats.

Many proponents did not dare to speak, said the first speaker Misha van der Waard. “I like the Kuip, but more of Feyenoord,” he began. He sees few risks and a lot of potential, and is looking forward to an ‘eye-catcher’ on the Nieuwe Maas, instead of the ‘boring business park’ that is now there.

Close bond with old Kuip

The speakers mainly fear that the enormous costs of construction can never be recouped. According to the plan, a new stadium should generate more profit, giving the club more money to invest in football. But is that a realistic scenario?

The well-known supporter Jan de Knecht, in green polo, places glasses on the tip of his nose, and predicts that “tens of millions will disappear in the Meuse.” The municipality, he believes, should not write a blank check.

It is a plan, the supporters say, which is good for project developers, not for the Feyenoord football club! In order to realize Feyenoord City, the proceeds are presented far too positively than can be achieved. Because those 50,000 places will all be occupied if the youth increasingly prefer other forms of entertainment to a football match. And are those skyboxes all filled? And those 150,000 tours a year, is that realistic? We are not a museum!

In addition, many supporters have a close relationship with the old Kuip, and they refuse to exchange their club stadium (birth year 1937, renovation in 1994) for an unattractive new building. Most supporters are in favor of a new renovation. Jan de Knecht, for example, is absolutely not against area development, he says, but this icon does not have to be sacrificed for that. Kees Lau – a neat jacket – from Vrienden van de Kuip: „Make sure that this icon, the Kuip, becomes the source of development in South. Then it will also cost the municipality less money.” Tjitte van Dalen: „A new stadium is like a clean tennis club. Without soul.”

Saturday was the first round of consultation about the plan for Feyenoord City on Saturday.

Photo Koen van Weel / ANP



Third ring

In addition, supporters fear that their season tickets will become much more expensive, and that they will be relegated to the “third ring”, far away from the field. That really doesn’t help the atmosphere, they say. You can’t even see what’s happening on the field anymore. Richard Gelderblom: “Then you see a lot more at home on TV.”

Marijke Verhulst of supporters group Stadion op Zuid, in a black leather jacket, who was born near the Kuip and now lives in Brabant but still travels to Rotterdam for matches, says that she will no longer take a season ticket at a new stadium. In addition, with the city plan, she cannot park close to the stadium. And how are you going to go home, after a game, if you have to work the next day, well?

It is striking that the supporters do not feel heard at all by the Feyenoord management. Jeroen Ibelings has the feeling that the municipal consultation rounds are being listened to for the first time, but of course that should have happened much earlier. He sees “lack of communication” on the part of the Feyenoord management and also “a surplus of mistrust.”

There is scorn about an internet survey by Feyenoord that stopped immediately if you indicated at the first question that you were not in favor of a new stadium. Alwin van den Hoven, in bright green polo and hair in a ponytail, thinks it is strange that administrators choose such a large project without talking to supporters. “People need to feel that they belong.”

Fear at Feyenoord board?

The Feyenoord board had more problems. The day before, the city council would be informed about the latest state of affairs in the town hall on Friday by the management of the football club. But Feyenoord director Mark Koevermans offended the highest democratic body in the city by not appearing. That was not necessary: ​​Roel Vollebregt, director of the new stadium, was able to replace Koevermans well during this technical session, a Feyenoord spokesperson said in a statement. AD Rotterdams Dagblad.

Council members suggested other explanations for Koeverman’s absence on Friday. Fear? Koevermans was recently intimidated by opponents around his house, but council members also experienced intimidation on social media. Or maybe Koevermans didn’t realize how important his statement of support was, while the council has been pushing for this for a long time. Or Koevermans no longer believes in the plan and is looking for a way out! Feyenoord’s spokesman declined to comment.

What did become clear during the technical session is that a final decision on Feyenoord City cannot take place in July, but may not take place until early next year. There is still a gap of 40 million euros in financing and the organization does not expect a signed construction contract until December. The main question now is how much time the city council will allow for the project launched in 2016, which has now been delayed for two years.