By Dennis van Bergen

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot has already let the word ‘messy’ roll over his lips three times after the exhibition game against NAC (6-1), if his thoughts go back to about a year ago. It was the period when he had just been appointed to the Kuip and his intended attacker leader, Steven Berghuis, had just made the switch to rival Ajax. “If you’ve experienced something like that,” says the trainer, not averse to some irony in his voice. “Then you can take on the whole world.”