Feyenoord won 2-1 against AZ in De Kuip on Saturday. The Rotterdam team thus strengthens its leading position in the Eredivisie and is now five points ahead of AZ, which could not become dangerous, especially in the second half of the game.

The teams started the game a bit tentatively, which was messy in the first half and produced few real opportunities. In the sixteenth minute, however, AZ already took the lead after a corner kick from Jesper Karlsson, which Javairô Dilrosun headed into his own goal. Feyenoord then nervously looked for the equalizer and can make it in injury time thanks to two former AZ players. Alireza Jahanbakhsh headed in the 1-1 on a cross from Oussama Idrissi.

The first part of the game resulted in no fewer than five yellow cards. In the second half, Feyenoord emphatically went on the attack. That resulted in a nice goal from Santiago Giménez after fifteen minutes of play, but he was offside. Bad luck for the team from Rotterdam, who played significantly better than AZ at that time. Feyenoord continues to hunt for the winning goal, but is unable to push through AZ’s defense for a long time. Until the last minute of regular time: Marcus Pedersen then makes it 2-1 for Feyenoord.

Feyenoord leads the competition with 49 points after 22 rounds. AZ has 44 points and is followed by Ajax (43 points) and PSV (42 points). Those teams play on Sunday and can then pass the Alkmaarders in the standings if they win.