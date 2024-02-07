Feyenoord has reached the semi-finals of the KNVB Cup. The club was too strong for AZ (2-0) in front of its own audience. Lutsharel Geertruida opened the score in the closing stages of the first half. Bart Nieuwkoop decided the game in the 85th minute.

NEC and SC Cambuur have also qualified for the semi-finals of the KNVB Cup. FC Groningen and Fortuna Sittard will play the last quarter-final of the cup tournament on Thursday.

Gernot Trauner was injured at Feyenoord. The captain had to leave the field after half an hour, probably with a hamstring injury. He is the second basic player to drop out of the champions from Rotterdam in a short time. Goalkeeper Justin Bijlow is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks with a calf injury. Quinten Timber also fell injured in injury time. The Feyenoord midfielder had to leave the field on a stretcher.

Earlier in the evening, Vitesse was eliminated by SC Cambuur, which played in the Kitchen Champion Division. The club from Leeuwarden won 3-1. On Tuesday, NEC was the first to qualify for the semi-finals by beating ADO Den Haag 3-0. Tomorrow, FC Groningen and Fortuna Sittard will be the last to play for qualification for the next round.