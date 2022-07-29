“I was immediately very enthusiastic when I heard about the interest of Feyenoord,” says Giménez on the site of his new club. “It is a dream of mine to be able to play for such a large club. I have chosen this step and am grateful to everyone for the warm welcome. I believe that we can work towards something very beautiful here together and experience great successes.”

Giménez made his first minutes in the first of CD Cruz Azul at the age of 18. He also made seven appearances for the Mexican national team, scoring twice. At Feyenoord he will play with jersey number 29.