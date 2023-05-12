Feyenoord supporters received many favorable reactions after the atmospheric evening against AS Roma on Thursday, April 13 (1-0 win), but the Rotterdam club has nevertheless received another hefty fine from UEFA. The future champion must transfer a total of 39,625 euros to the European Football Association.

UEFA punishes Feyenoord for several incidents during the home game against AS Roma in the quarter-finals of the Europa League. Feyenoord has to pay 30,000 euros because not everyone was in their seats during the match, which blocked the stairs in the stands. Fireworks were also set off (5500 euros) and objects ended up on the field (4125 euros). It is not clear what exactly ended up on the field. After all, the match against AS Roma was a week after the lost cup match against Ajax and there were nets around the entire field.

Feyenoord was eliminated by AS Roma in the quarterfinals on April 13. A week after the 1-0 in Rotterdam, Feyenoord lost 4-1 in Stadio Olimpico after extra time. Fans of the club from Rotterdam were not welcome at the return in the capital of Italy. Feyenoord received many fines from UEFA last season, when the final of the Conference League was reached, for incidents with supporters around European matches. That amount then rose to more than 500,000 euros. See also He speaks of "return to Berlin" in the Ukraine war

After the home match against AS Roma on Thursday, April 13, Feyenoord could count on many favorable reactions. For example, club icon Willem van Hanegem was lyrical about the action with all the inflatable objects that went around in the stands.

