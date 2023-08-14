Feyenoord will not have access to Bart Nieuwkoop for the next two league matches. The Rotterdam club agreed with the proposal of the professional football prosecutor of the KNVB of a three-match suspension, one of which was conditional.

Nieuwkoop initially received a yellow card from referee Rob Dieperink in the home game with Fortuna Sittard (0-0) in the 25th minute for a foul on Iñigo Córdoba. The video arbitrator advised Dieperink to watch the TV images again. On that basis, the referee decided to convert the yellow into a direct red card.

Nieuwkoop will miss the away match against Sparta on Sunday and a week later he will also have to miss the meeting with Almere City in De Kuip.

