Feyenoord will face FC Utrecht at home in the sixteenth finals of the TOTO KNVB Cup, the current bottom in the Premier League. At the end of December, Ajax will visit the amateurs of Hercules from Utrecht, the current number three in the Third Division A. With PSV – FC Twente, there is another cracker on the program just before Christmas in the second round of the cup tournament.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
04-11-23, 23:42
