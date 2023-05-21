Feyenoord is champion of the Netherlands and will therefore play in the Champions League again next season. The team from Rotterdam could avoid the best teams in the group stage with the help of Manchester City. Now that City has won the national title, the team from Rotterdam has come closer to a place in pot 1 in the draw.

The champion of the Netherlands is in principle in pot 3 in the draw of the Champions League, but a place in pot 1 is also possible. It includes the champions of the countries from the top six of the coefficient ranking for this season, the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League. Man City became champions because Arsenal lost 0-1 to Nottingham Forest and still has a chance of winning the CL.

If Manchester City also wins the Champions League after the Premier League, that will be good for Feyenoord. Then a ticket for pot 1 goes to the number seven of the coefficient ranking. That is the Netherlands (from next season, the Netherlands will be number six). See also Paternity leave: see who is entitled to the benefit

Winning the Champions League is now very close for Pep Guardiola’s team, who defeated Real Madrid in the semi-finals. On June 10, Internazionale, which was too strong for AC Milan in the semifinals, is the opponent in Istanbul.

Avoid top clubs

Feyenoord must hope that Manchester City wins the final. A place in pot 1 would mean that the team from Rotterdam would avoid Manchester City, the winner of the Europa League and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli. A very tough group is then still possible: in pot 2 there are probably teams such as Real Madrid – provided they do not win the Champions League. A difficult opponent can also come from pot 3 and pot 4.

Feyenoord last played in the Champions League in the 2017/18 season. At the time, the team led by coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst was ingloriously eliminated in a group with Manchester City, Napoli and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Champions League

