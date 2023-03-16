The Dutch reported much less cannabis farms in their area last year. The number of illegal farms in attics and cellars that were rounded up therefore fell sharply: from 1800 to just over 1000.

This is evident from figures published by Netbeheer Nederland on Thursday. The branch organization of all energy network operators reports that last year at least 75 million kWh of energy was found via the 1060 cannabis nurseries. In 2021, this will still be 111 million kWh in 1800 nurseries. In 2020 and 2019 it was about the same.

"At first glance, the decline in the number of cannabis farms discovered seems to be good news," says spokesperson Theo Scholte. "But it does not mean that the number of farms is actually decreasing. It seems that the willingness to report has decreased." The network operators, who work together with the police and the Public Prosecution Service, "notice that noticeably fewer reports are coming in. "The number of reports via the Meld Misdaad Anoniem platform is also declining enormously."

Less urgency

A spokesperson for Report Crime Anonymous confirms that the number of reports about cannabis farms has been ‘decreasing for several years’. “We have not done any in-depth research into it, but we suspect that it has to do with the regulation of cannabis cultivation.” There has been talk for years about a weed trial, in 2024 that trial must start in eleven municipalities with the sale of legally produced weed. “As a result, people may see less of the urgency of reporting a cannabis farm in the area.”

However, according to Netbeheer Nederland, these reports are of great importance. Illegal nurseries in attics and basements lead to dangerous situations, according to the spokesman. "Every year there are about 65 house fires caused by illegal and faulty technical installations in the houses, intended for growing hemp." The growers often rummage in the meter cupboard to hide their high energy consumption from the network operator.

Power theft

Weed farms are the most common form of power theft. But the Dutch also try to avoid paying the expensive energy bill in other ways. In December, for example, a motorist was caught breaking open a lamppost to charge his electric car. He was arrested. The local grid operator also reported that the man had not been able to get his car to work because the ampere unit of a lamppost does not correspond to that of an electric car.

