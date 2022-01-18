Dhe consequences of the chip shortage have led to record low car sales in Europe. Just under 800,000 cars were newly registered across the EU in December, according to the ACEA car manufacturers’ association in Brussels. This is a minus of 22.8 percent compared to the same month last year. It was the sixth decline in a row.

The largest markets all recorded double-digit percentage losses, in Germany new registrations fell by more than a quarter. Among the manufacturers, the VW Group in particular had to struggle, with sales of its main brands collapsing by around 40 percent in December.

Only BMW with a small plus

Overall, fewer new cars were registered in the European Union last year than the low level of the Corona year 2020 – the number of new registrations fell by 2.4 percent to 9.7 million cars. Especially in the second half of 2021, the global shortage of microchips weighed heavily on car manufacturers, when production at numerous manufacturers stalled at times.

Over the year as a whole, among the German manufacturers, only BMW recorded a small increase of 1.5 percent in new registrations. The German market leader Volkswagen had to accept moderate losses, Daimler slipped 12.4 percent into the red.

Of the four largest markets within the EU, only Germany developed worse, with new registrations falling by around 10 percent. At least they increased slightly in Spain and France, and by as much as 5.5 percent in Italy. A total of 3.3 million fewer vehicles were registered in the EU than in the pre-corona year 2019.

The shortage of semiconductors also made it difficult for truck manufacturer Daimler Truck to recover from the corona shock last year. Group sales increased by 20 percent to 455,000 vehicles in 2021 compared to the weak previous year, as the company announced on Tuesday.

Daimler’s truck division in reverse gear

Before the outbreak of the corona pandemic in 2019, the recently independent Daimler subsidiary had sold a good 520,000 units worldwide. Demand has remained strong, but supply bottlenecks with computer chips have slowed down production, especially for heavy trucks in the USA and Europe, the world market leader said. Sales figures in these two regions therefore did not increase as strongly as in Asia.

In their largest market, North America, the Swabians sold 162,000 units, 17 percent more than in 2020. The European brand Mercedes-Benz achieved 20 percent growth to 141,000 commercial vehicles. Trucks Asia achieved the strongest increase of 30 percent to 143,000 units. The bus division, which was hit particularly hard by the Corona crisis in the travel industry, reached the previous year’s figure of 19,000, which is far below the almost 30,000 in the pre-crisis year 2019. Daimler Truck will provide an outlook for the current year at the annual press conference on March 24.

Competitor Traton was able to grow more. The commercial vehicle subsidiary of Volkswagen increased sales with its brands MAN, Scania and VWCO by 27 percent, including the US company Navistar, which was taken over last year, by 43 percent to 271,600 vehicles.